The Impact are 1-0-1 in road games. Montreal is 2-0-1 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Montreal won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Nerwinski has two goals for Vancouver. Michael Baldisimo has one goal in two games for the Whitecaps.

Maximiliano Urruti has three goals for Montreal. Romell Quioto has two goals in seven games for the Impact.

SEASON SO FAR: Vancouver: Averaging 1.1 goals, 0.4 assists, three shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks through nine games while allowing two goals per game.

Montreal: Averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel (injured), Jasser Khemiri (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Ballou Tabla (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.