His arrival further strengthens Chelsea’s defense after its signing of England left back Ben Chilwell on Wednesday. They join striker Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech in joining Chelsea since the end of the season.
“Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.
“Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honors.’
Silva will bring some leadership to a Chelsea defense that was shaky at times last season.
