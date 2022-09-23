Thierry Henry to coach Belgium against the Netherlands

The former France striker returned to work with the Belgian national team last year after serving as an assistant coach from 2016-18. He has committed to a permanent assistant role with the coaching staff until after this year’s World Cup.

BRUSSELS — Thierry Henry will be in charge of coaching Belgium in Sunday’s Nations League game against the Netherlands as a replacement for the suspended Roberto Martinez, the Belgium soccer federation said Friday.

Martinez was sent off in the later stages of Belgium’s 2-1 win over Wales on Thursday in Brussels. Belgium travels to Amsterdam on Sunday and will qualify for the Nations League Finals if it wins by three goals or more.