The Giro will return to Piedmont in the final week of the race with a summit finish at Alpe di Mera in Valsesia on Stage 19, followed by a departure from Verbania the next day.
Sicily had been scheduled to host the start of this year’s Giro but the Italian island was instead the starting point of last year’s pandemic-affected race after it had to be moved to a later date and from its original start in Hungary.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.