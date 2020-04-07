“I’ve been with FC Bayern for a good two-thirds of my life now, so you can’t say that the club and I are just along for the ride — we fight for each other,” Müller said in a statement. “This club is not just any old employer for me. It’s my passion. I’m happy that I’ll be here for two extra years, and I’ll give everything on and off the pitch.”
The announcement comes four days after Bayern coach Hansi Flick signed an extension through 2023.
Müller has played every league game for Bayern this season but hasn’t represented the German national team since coach Joachim Löw said in March 2019 that Müller was no longer in his plans.
