Standout forward Amine Gouiri set up Thuram in the 55th for a sixth assist to go with his nine league goals this season. They bowed to each other and shook hands in mutual appreciation.
Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg netted his sixth goal of the campaign when he converted a 20th-minute penalty, following a handball from defender Abdoulaye Sylla.
Brazilian midfielder Andrei Girotto equalized with a free kick moments before the interval.
SATURDAY GAMES
With Lionel Messi taking longer than he expected to recover from the coronavirus, Kylian Mbappe will again spearhead league leader Paris Saint-Germain’s attack at home to Brest.
Saint-Etienne has won a record 10 league titles but sits in last place ahead of the home game against sixth-placed Lens.
