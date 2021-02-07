Also Sunday, Qatari team Al Duhail beat South Korea’s Ulsan 3-1 to finish fifth.
Tigres had advanced to the last four after beating Ulsan with Gignac scoring twice, including a penalty, against the Asian champion.
European champion Bayern Munich faces African champion Al Ahly of Egypt in the other semifinal on Monday. Bayern won the Club World Cup in the 2013-14 season.
The final is scheduled for Thursday.
