Gianluca Busio scored in the first minute of stoppage time to give Sporting Kansas City a 3-2 lead, but Chris Wondolowski scored about six minutes later, heading home a high cross to the far post by Cristian Espinoza to force extra time.
In the shootout, Johnny Russell opened the tiebreaker with a goal, Melia stopped Oswaldo Alanís, and Ilie Sánchez connected for Sporting. Jackson Yueill was stopped, Khiry Shelton scored, and Melia stopped Espinoza to end it. The 34-year old Melia is 6-0 in shootouts.
Kansas City’s Roger Espinoza opened the scoring in the fourth minute. Carlos Fierro answered in the 22nd, and Shea Salinas scored in the 34th minute to give the Earthquakes a 2-1 lead. Sánchez tied it off a corner kick in the 47th.
MINNESOTA UNITED 3, RAPIDS 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Molino scored two goals, Robin Lod added another and Minnesota beat Colorado for its first playoff victory in franchise history.
Fourth-seeded Minnesota is unbeaten in its last nine games.
Molino also scored twice in Minnesota’s 3-0 victory over Dallas in the regular-season finale.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.