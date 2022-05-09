Tim Ream's contract extended by Fulham through 2022-23

Premier League-bound Fulham has extended the contract of American defender Tim Ream through the 2022-23 season.
Ream started all 46 league matches this season plus one in the FA Cup. He has one goal in 46 international appearances, the last the opening World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.
Fulham won the League Championship this season and was promoted along with Bournemouth. The Cottagers also said Monday that they had renewed the contract of 30-year-old midfielder Neeskens Kebano through 2022-23.
