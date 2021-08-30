By Associated PressToday at 11:03 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 11:03 a.m. EDTShareComment0NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Forward Tim Weah is hurt and will miss the United States’ opening three World Cup qualifiers.Weah was injured during training with Lille in France on Saturday.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThe U.S. Soccer Federation said Weah will not report to Nashville ahead on Thursday’s opener at El Salvador.Weah, 21, is a son for former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, Liberia’s current president.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsComment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.