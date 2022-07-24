Timbers beat Earthquakes 2-1, extend unbeaten streak to 7

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dairon Asprilla scored in the 71st minute to give Portland a a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night, extending the Timbers’ unbeaten streak to seven. Jaroslaw Niezgoda also scored to help the Timbers improve to 4-0-3 since the start of June. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Timbers are unbeaten in 16 straight matches against the Earthquakes at Providence Park, outscoring San Jose 31-11.

Benjamin Kikanovic scored for the Earthquakes, who had lost just two of of its last six on the road.

Asprilla had a few good chances for the Timbers early on, including a blast that went just wide in the 14th minute. Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic made a key save in the 27th on Marcos Lopez’s header off a cross.

But the Quakes broke the stalemate in the 42nd on Kikanovic’s goal from close in to take the lead into the break. The goal followed three straight yellow cards handed to Portland players in a span of three minutes.

Advertisement

Portland pulled even in the 53rd when Yimmi Chara’s shot caromed off of Niezgoda and into the goal. It was his fifth goal in the last five games.

Asprilla finally broke through with a header that sailed past San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski. Asprilla celebrated with a backflip.

Cristian Espinoza nearly equalized for San Jose but his shot in the 89th minute came off the post.

Portland was without Sebastian Blanco because of yellow card accumulation.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article