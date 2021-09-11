Portland (10-10-3) has won three in a row to move into fifth place in the Western Conference. Vancouver (7-8-8) missed a chance to pass Real Salt Lake for the eighth and last playoff spot in the conference.
Vancouver also had won a franchise-record five in a row, the last two since Vanni Santini took over as interim coach after Marc Dos Santos was fired Aug. 27.
The game counted for the Cascadia Cup, a series between Vancouver, Portland and Seattle. It was the first Cascadia game played at BC Place since May 10, 2019.