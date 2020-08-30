Weah suffered a torn hamstring on Feb. 16 against Marseille on his return to competition with Lille, after a six-month layoff due to the same injury.
Weah, the son of former FIFA world player of the year and current Liberia President George Weah, joined Lille from Paris Saint-Germain last year.
