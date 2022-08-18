Tolkin scores lift Red Bulls past Atlanta United 2-1

ATLANTA — John Tolkin scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for the New York Red Bulls over Atlanta United on Wednesday.
Josef Martinez scored the only goal for United (7-10-8).
The Red Bulls outshot United 12-10. Both teams had five shots on goal.
Carlos Miguel saved four of the five shots he faced for the Red Bulls. Rocco Rios Novo saved three of the five shots he faced for United.
The Red Bulls next play on Saturday against Cincinnati at home, and United will visit the Columbus Crew on Sunday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.