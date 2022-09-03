Toney scores hat trick, Marsch sees red in Brentford 5-2 win

LONDON — Ivan Toney can’t miss.
Six minutes later, Marsch was issued a straight red card by referee Robert Jones after the American manager argued for a penalty when Crysencio Summerville went down in the box.
Luis Sinisterra, whose foul set up Toney’s penalty on the half-hour mark, scored in first-half stoppage time for Leeds to close the gap to 2-1 going into halftime.
Leeds again pulled within a goal when Marc Roca turned in a cross from Luke Ayling in the 79th, but Bryan Mbeumo immediately made it 4-2 for Brentford after VAR overturned an offside flag.
Yoane Wissa scored in stoppage time — on his 26th birthday — for Brentford, which earned its first win in its past four league games.
