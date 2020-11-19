Belgium called off the remainder of last season in the spring. Matches resumed in the summer and a limited number of fans was briefly allowed back at stadiums until the government reintroduced a blanket ban on fans.
Also impactful has been the loss of sponsor revenue and the “paralysis” on the transfer market.
“Given that 80% of the decline is between July and September 2020, the overall loss for Pro League clubs during the 2020-2021 season is likely to be very heavy,” the league said.
It compared the clubs’ VAT returns from March to September to the same period last year.
