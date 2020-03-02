An audit of CAF’s finances from 2015-19 detailed irregularities and possible fraud in accounts described as “unreliable and not trustworthy.”
Samoura’s time with CAF ended last month amid tensions between the African organization and FIFA during a conference in Morocco attended by the world soccer body’s president, Gianni Infantino.
CAF under the three-year presidency of Ahmad Ahmad has been rocked by allegations of financial wrongdoing and sexual harassment. He was questioned by investigators in Paris last June about CAF equipment contracts with a French firm.
In a statement Monday published by CAF, Hajji was quoted as saying: “I have no doubt that the president will continue to work for the good and development of our most beautiful sport.”
