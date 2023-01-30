Top teams kept apart in FA Cup; Wrexham could face Tottenham

LONDON — The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday.
Brighton, which eliminated defending champion Liverpool on Sunday, will travel to second-tier Stoke.
Eleven Premier League teams have already been ousted.
___
Fifth-round draw (matches take place week beginning Feb. 27):
Southampton vs. Luton or Grimsby
Leicester vs. Blackburn or Birmingham
Stoke vs. Brighton
Wrexham or Sheffield United vs. Tottenham
Fulham or Sunderland vs. Leeds
Bristol City vs. Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Derby or West Ham
Ipswich or Burnley vs. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports