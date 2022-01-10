The game was originally scheduled for Sunday but then postponed by a day to allow Torino’s players more time to recover from an outbreak of the coronavirus.
It was the first match of 2022 for both clubs. Torino was blocked by local health authorities from playing against Atalanta in the previous round after six players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Likewise, Fiorentina was supposed to face Udinese, which was also blocked from action due to numerous positives.
Jonathan Ikoné, the winger whom Fiorentina signed from French champion Lille, came on for the final 12 minutes.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports