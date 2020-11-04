Torino midfielder Saša Lukić scored one goal and helped create an own goal by Luca Pellegrini in the first half before Gianluca Scamacca pulled one back for Genoa in stoppage time.
With four points from six matches, Torino moved two spots above last place. Genoa has five points and is 16th.
