Three Torino players tested positive in the buildup to last Friday’s match at Cagliari. Amid reports of more possible cases, the local health authority ordered the temporary closure of the club’s training ground in Turin on Tuesday and instructed all the players and coaching staff to self-isolate at their homes and await further tests.
Torino is next due to fly to Rome for a match at Lazio on Tuesday.
