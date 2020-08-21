Laryea got his third goal of the season when he took a pass from Alejandro Pozuelo and beat Vancouver’s Thomas Hasal from just outside the box. Pozuelo picked up his league-leading seventh assist.
It is the second time in four days that Toronto has beaten the Whitecaps (2-5-0), who have dropped three of their last four.
Quentin Westberg made one save for Toronto and picked up his first shutout of the season. Hasal had sevem saves for Vancouver.
