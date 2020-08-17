The Whitecaps went 8-16-10 overall and 5-7-5 on the road during the 2019 season. Vancouver scored 37 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 59.
The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: None listed.
Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Janio Bikel, Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.
