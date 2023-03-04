Rossetto helps Atlanta United earn 1-1 draw with Toronto

ATLANTA — Matheus Rossetto scored the equalizer in the second half and Atlanta United earned a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday night.
Federico Bernardeschi gave Toronto (0-1-1) the lead with a goal in the 52nd minute on an assist from Michael Bradley.
Atlanta United outshot Toronto 9-5, with a 5-3 edge in shots on goal.
Brad Guzan saved five of the six shots he faced for United. Sean Johnson had 10 saves for Toronto, which ended a six-match losing streak dating to last season.
Both teams next play Saturday. United visits Charlotte FC and Toronto hosts the Columbus Crew.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.