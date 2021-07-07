Carles Gil and Adam Buksa scored in the second half for New England.
The start was delayed nearly 90 minutes because of lightning.
FIRE 3, ORLANDO CITY 1
CHICAGO — Robert Beric broke a tie in the 72nd minute and Chicago beat Orlando City.
Chicago (3-7-2) won its second straight game, while Orlando (6-3-3) lost consecutive regular-season matches for the first time since August 2019.
Boris Sekulic and Chinonso Offor also scored for Chicago. Andrés Perea connected for Orlando.
MONTREAL 2, NEW YORK CITY FC 1
ORLANDO, Fla. — Romell Quioto and Mason Toye scored and Montreal beat New York City FC to run its unbeaten streak to five.
Quioto ran onto a through ball played by Djordje Mihailovic and beat goalkeeper Luis Barraza to give Montreal (5-3-4) a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute.
Keaton Parks scored in the 29th minute for New York City (5-4-2), and Mason Toye tied it from the penalty spot in the 43rd.