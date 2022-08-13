Toronto FC beats Timbers 3-1, ends unbeaten streak at 10

TORONTO — Italian newcomers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi scored late goals and Toronto FC beat Portland 3-1 on Saturday night to end the Timbers’ unbeaten streak at 10 games.
After a save by Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic on substitute Ayo Akinola, Bernardeschi scored on curling left-footer in the 85th. Bernardeschi has three goals in four game, and Insigne has two goals.
Jonathan Osorio scored for Toronto (8-12-5) in the 41st minute. Josecarlos Van Rankin tied it for Portland (7-7-12) in the 73rd with his first MLS goal.
Portland was 4-0-6 during the streak.