Toronto FC beats Timbers 3-1, ends unbeaten streak at 10

Captain Michael Bradley set up Insigne’s tiebreaking goal in the 79th minute, scooping the ball into the penalty box toward Insigne.

TORONTO — Italian newcomers Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi scored late goals and Toronto FC beat Portland 3-1 on Saturday night to end the Timbers’ unbeaten streak at 10 games.

After a save by Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic on substitute Ayo Akinola, Bernardeschi scored on curling left-footer in the 85th. Bernardeschi has three goals in four game, and Insigne has two goals.