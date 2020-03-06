New York City FC compiled an 18-6-10 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 11-1-5 in home games. New York City FC averaged 1.8 goals on 5.5 shots on goal per game last season.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Michael Bradley (injured), Pablo Piatti (injured), Nick DeLeon (injured).
New York City FC: Gudmundur Thorarinsson (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
