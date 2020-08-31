The Impact went 12-17-5 overall and 8-6-3 on the road a season ago. Montreal scored 47 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 60.
The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 1-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).
Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Ballou Tabla (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).
