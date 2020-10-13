The Red Bulls are 7-8-1 in Eastern Conference games. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 20 goals led by Daniel Royer with four.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Pozuelo leads Toronto FC with seven goals. Ayo Akinola has three goals over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.
Royer has four goals and two assists for New York. Tom Barlow has two goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.
LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 7-2-1, averaging 1.5 goals, one assist, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.
New York: 4-5-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 1.1 assists, three shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured), Michael Bradley (injured), Jozy Altidore (injured), Alex Bono (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).
New York: Patrick Seagrist (injured).
