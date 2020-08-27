Toronto FC (4-0-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (3-2-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Montreal; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC comes into a matchup with Montreal after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Impact put together a 12-17-5 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 8-6-3 in home matches. Montreal scored 47 goals a season ago, averaging 1.4 per game.

Toronto FC compiled a 13-10-11 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 9-4-4 in home matches. Toronto FC averaged 1.8 goals on 5.2 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 4-3.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Rudy Camacho.

Toronto FC: Ayo Akinola (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.