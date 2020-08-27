Toronto FC compiled a 13-10-11 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 9-4-4 in home matches. Toronto FC averaged 1.8 goals on 5.2 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The teams play Friday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 4-3.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Rudy Camacho.
Toronto FC: Ayo Akinola (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).
