Toronto extended its unbeaten streak to 18 games, dating to last season. It is the second-longest streak in Major League Soccer history. Toronto (5-0-3) can tie the record when it faces Montreal (3-3-1) at home Tuesday night.
The game was the first in MLS since five of six matches were postponed Wednesday night in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. Players wore “Black Lives Matter” shirts in the pregame warmup and took a knee in a moment of reflection before the opening whistle. Most players knelt during the anthem.
For the second straight Montreal game there were 250 supporters in the stands at 20,801-seat Saputo Stadium, the maximum allowed by Quebec’s department of public health.
