Torres breaks tie in 82nd, Montreal beats Atlanta United 2-1

CF Montreal players celebrate a goal by Joaquin Torres (10 during the second half of an MLS soccer game against Atlanta United in Montreal, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL — Joaquin Torres broke a tie on a header in the 82nd minute and Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday to tie the franchise record with a six-game unbeaten streak.

Kamal Miller opened the scoring for Montreal (4-3-2) in the fourth minute.

Marcelino Moreno tied it for Atlanta (3-3-3) in the 51st.