Torres, Gallese lead Orlando City over Red Bulls 1-0

August 13, 2022 at 8:16 p.m. EDT
HARRISON, N.J. — Facundo Torres scored early and goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City blanked the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Saturday.

Torres staked Orlando City (10-10-6) to a lead in the 17th minute with his fifth goal of the season. Júnior Urso and Alexandre Pato notched assists on the score.

Gallese made one save to help end a three-match losing streak. Orlando’s last win was a 1-0 decision over Inter Miami on July 9. Orlando had gone 0-3-2 since then..

Carlos Miguel Coronel failed to make a save for the Red Bulls (10-9-7).

New York outshot Orlando 15-2, but both teams only had one shot on goal.

