Tottenham took the lead in the 29th minute with the first real chance of the game.
Vinicius’ chasing of a long ball prompted a poor clearance from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Lucas Moura and Kane played a one-two, resulting in Vinicius being teed up for a tap-in for his first league goal since joining on loan for the season from Benfica in October.
Tottenham doubled its lead midway through the second half when Kane clinically despatched a penalty, having been fouled by Matty Cash.
Tottenham moved above struggling champion Liverpool into sixth place, three points from fourth-place Chelsea with nine games remaining. Aston Villa is 10th.
