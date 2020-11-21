City had an overwhelming share of possession but accomplished little with it except for a disallowed goal for Aymeric Laporte after Gabriel Jesus controlled the ball with his arm in the buildup.
Giovani Lo Celso stretched Tottenham’s lead less than 30 seconds after coming off the bench when Kane played him in to score on a 65th-minute counter-attack. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris reacted quickly to keep out Laporte’s header late on.
Third-place Leicester can move above Tottenham if it beats fourth-place Liverpool on Sunday.
Man City is eight points off Tottenham.
