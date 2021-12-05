Kane, the top scorer in the Premier League last season, remains on just one goal this campaign having missed a couple of half-chances at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Spurs climbed to fifth place and is two points off fourth-place West Ham with a game in hand.
Lucas opened the scoring with a stunning solo goal in the 10th minute, after playing a one-two with Son and then beating a defender before smashing a shot into the top corner from 25 meters (yards).
Sanchez lashed in from close range in the 67th to make it 2-0 after the ball dropped invitingly for him after Ben Davies flicked on a corner.
Davies then made a piercing run into the area and passed to Son, who went round a defender and shot low into the net in the 77th.
