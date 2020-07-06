Just before the break, Son lost the ball which led to Richarlison having a chance to equalize but striking wide.
The spat seemed to have faded by the time the players returned from the halftime break, with Lloris seen embracing Son as they came out of the tunnel.
Tottenham was leading 1-0 after Lo Celso’s first-half shot was deflected in by Everton defender Michael Keane.
The game is being played in an empty stadium in north London due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.