The visitors poured forward and after Mohamed Elyounoussi equalized in the 79th, Che Adams headed in an almost identical goal for the winner in the 82nd.
Broja had earlier canceled out Tottenham’s opening goal that was scored by a Southampton player, as Jan Bednarek slid in deflect a cross into his own net under pressure from Son.
Substitute Steven Bergwijn had an equalizing goal disallowed in the final minutes as Tottenham stayed seventh, four points off the Champions League places. West Ham occupies fourth place but has played three more games than Tottenham.
