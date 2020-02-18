He will undergo surgery this week, Tottenham announced on Tuesday.

“Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks,” Tottenham said.

The injury leaves Tottenham short up front, with first-choice striker Harry Kane also a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury.

Son has been deputizing as the main frontman since Kane’s injury but with both players now missing, Lucas Moura or untested youngster Troy Parrott may be required to step in.

