Substitutes Lucas Moura and Harry Kane added further goals in the final five minutes for Spurs, who denied Morecambe a place in the fourth round for the first time in their 101-year history.
Liverpool won 4-1 but started its comeback much earlier, equalizing seven minutes after going behind in the 27th to Shrewsbury.
Kaide Gordon, one of four teenagers handed a start in a youthful Liverpool lineup, became the second-youngest scorer in the club’s history — at 17 years and 96 days — with a coolly taken goal for 1-1 before Fabinho scored either side of a cheeky backheel goal from fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino, who came on as a substitute.
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was back in the dugout after spending time in isolation following a positive test for the coronavirus.
West Ham won an all-Premier League matchup against Leeds 2-0, with the crucial opening goal — scored by Manuel Lanzini — controversially awarded after a potential offside against Jarrod Bowen. Leeds players complained about it on the field, and its chairman did so via his Twitter account.
Bowen added a second in the stoppage time.
Premier League teams Wolverhampton and Norwich also advanced after beating lower-league teams. Arsenal was playing second-tier Nottingham Forest later Sunday.
___
