Tottenham then gifted the hosts goals in the second half, with Lys Mousset and Oli McBurnie exploiting slack defending to score.
Kane did eventually score but it was only a late consolation for Jose Mourinho’s side.
The Blades climbed above Spurs into seventh place with six games remaining.
After reaching last season’s Champions League final — losing to Liverpool — Tottenham is increasingly unlikely to be in the competition next season.
Tottenham slipped to ninth, seven points behind fifth-place Manchester United.
