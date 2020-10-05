The signing of Sergio Reguilon at left back made Sessegnon third choice in that position at Tottenham behind the Spaniard and Ben Davies.
Sessegnon is a flexible player who can play left back or in more attacking roles along the left side. Hoffenheim said the deal was a season-long loan and indicated he could replace injured Greek player Konstantinos Stafylidis.
Hoffenheim is in sixth place in the Bundesliga after winning two of its first three games of the season, including a surprise 4-1 victory over defending champion Bayern Munich on Sept. 27.
