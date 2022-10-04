The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Tottenham shows lack of cutting edge in 0-0 at Eintracht

October 4, 2022 at 5:03 p.m. EDT
Tottenham’s Clement Lenglet, left, challenges for the ball with Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspurs in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Oct.4, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
FRANKFURT, Germany — Tottenham again lacked a cutting edge in the Champions League as the English team drew 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday to leave their group wide open after three rounds of games.

The only goals scored by Antonio Conte’s side in Group D remain the late double by Richarlison in an underwhelming 2-0 win over 10-man Marseille in the opening round, with the stalemate in Frankfurt following a 2-0 loss at Sporting.

Son Heung-min and Ivan Perisic came closest for Tottenham in a match that was end to end at times but where the finishing from both teams left a lot to be desired.

Eintracht’s best chance fell to Jesper Lindstrom but his second-half effort flew over the crossbar from a central position inside the area.

Tottenham and Eintracht moved to four points, two behind Sporting and one more than Marseille. All four teams have a realistic chance of a top-two finish to advance, with Tottenham having two home games remaining.

