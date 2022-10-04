Tottenham shows lack of cutting edge in 0-0 at Eintracht

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FRANKFURT, Germany — Tottenham again lacked a cutting edge in the Champions League as the English team drew 0-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday to leave their group wide open after three rounds of games. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The only goals scored by Antonio Conte’s side in Group D remain the late double by Richarlison in an underwhelming 2-0 win over 10-man Marseille in the opening round, with the stalemate in Frankfurt following a 2-0 loss at Sporting.

Son Heung-min and Ivan Perisic came closest for Tottenham in a match that was end to end at times but where the finishing from both teams left a lot to be desired.

Eintracht’s best chance fell to Jesper Lindstrom but his second-half effort flew over the crossbar from a central position inside the area.

Tottenham and Eintracht moved to four points, two behind Sporting and one more than Marseille. All four teams have a realistic chance of a top-two finish to advance, with Tottenham having two home games remaining.

