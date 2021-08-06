He made 42 appearances for Atalanta last season including seven in the Champions League.
Romero’s arrival follows the departure of Toby Alderweireld. The 32-year-old center back, who played six seasons in north London, signed for Al-Duhail in Qatar last month.
Gollini joined on a season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent. The 26-year-old Gollini is expected to challenge first-choice keeper Hugo Lloris. The 34-year-old Frenchman has been with Tottenham since the 2012-13 season but his contract expires in June.
