Orient’s League Two game on Saturday against Walsall has also been called off due to members of the squad having to self-isolate.
The east London club had hoped to rearrange the match against Tottenham after it was called off hours before Tuesday’s kickoff. League Cup organizers decided that it “was unable to fulfil its obligations to complete the fixture ... and shall therefore forfeit the tie.”
