“I don’t expect (Bale) to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas and Vinicius can be fit for Fulham,” Mourinho said. “I wouldn’t say it’s serious but I’d say a few weeks (for Bale).”
The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho’s reliance on striker Harry Kane during a busy period.
___
