Tottenham's Son subjected to online racist abuse

LONDON — Son Heung-min was subjected to “utterly reprehensible” online racist abuse, Tottenham said Sunday.
“We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action.”
Anti-racism group Kick It Out earlier this month demanded “meaningful reforms” after Brentford striker Ivan Toney was subjected to racial abuse on Instagram.
The abuse occurred after Toney’s controversial equalizer against Arsenal, which should have been ruled out by VAR for offside against team-mate Christian Norgaard.
Toney also revealed in October last year that he had been targeted on Instagram after scoring both goals in a 2-0 league victory over Brighton.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports