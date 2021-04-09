Fulham could have climbed out of the relegation zone on goal difference, at the expense of Newcastle, with a win at Craven Cottage but barely created a clear-cut chance.
Scott Parker’s side stayed in third-to-last place with six games remaining, two fewer than Newcastle.
Wolves looked to have taken the lead on the stroke of halftime when Willian Jose headed home from Daniel Podence’s cross from the right, but VAR spotted the most marginal offside against Podence.
Wolves jumped to 12th place.
