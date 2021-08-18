San Jose took a 1-0 lead on an own goal in the 12th minute. Cristian Espinoza sent a cross toward the penalty spot and it deflected off Bakaye Dibassy inside the near post.
Trapp evened the match in the 22nd minute, calmly rolling the ball inside the far post for his first goal of the season.
Nathan, a San Jose defender, received a straight red card in the 21st minute for a studs-up tackle of Dibassy.
San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski made his 400th regular-season appearance, becoming just the seventh MLS player to accomplish the feat.
