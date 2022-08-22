Tuchel charged by FA for comments about referee

LONDON — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was charged by the English Football Association on Monday after saying he would prefer that a certain referee did not officiate games involving the team.
The FA has concluded an investigation into Tuchel’s comments by charging him with improper conduct through either implying bias, questioning a referee’s integrity or bringing the game into disrepute.
He has until Thursday to respond.
Tuchel has already been hit with a fine of 35,000 pounds ($41,000) and a suspended one-match touchline ban for his post-match scuffle with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte that saw the two coaches sent off in west London.
